Revealed: Dubai's version of LA's Newport Beach community

Marsa Meydan, a first of its kind waterfront community in Jebel Ali, will create Dubai’s version of Los Angeles’ Newport Beach, Orange County.

The Meydan Group on Tuesday launched a new waterfront residential and lifestyle community development in Dubai.

Marsa Meydan, a first of its kind waterfront community in Jebel Ali, will create Dubai’s version of Los Angeles’ Newport Beach, Orange County, a statement said.

A climate-controlled marina will act as the hidden jewel and centre point to the development, featuring a revolutionary shading device used to cover the marina during the UAE’s intensely hot summer months and making it a suitable al fresco destination throughout the year, the developer said.

It added that a network of canals will weave throughout the development while waterfront villas with private pontoons and a mooring for a boat for each villa that will be used for transportation – a first in Dubai – to townhouses and a range of apartments that sit right by the sea.

Chairman and CEO of Meydan City Corporation, Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, said: “The lifestyle on offer here today with the launch of this new community is unparalleled; it will appeal to a wide spectrum of the UAE population with a conscious price positioning.

"Innovation sits at the core of the project as we embrace new technologies which allow us to enjoy fresh cool air at any time of year, shading the marina and boardwalk, yet still delivering a sustainably responsible environment which prioritises the everyday experiences of our residents and visitors.”

Pristine white beaches will be available for residents to enjoy, along with water activities such as swimming, boating, light water sports, kayaking and stand up paddle boarding, he added.

Parks and open spaces will cover a large area of the project with jogging tracks, bike lanes and electrical car lanes, while a multi-modal network will create pedestrian friendly walkways featuring ample charging stations for electric vehicles.

Four hotels will feature in Marsa Meydan, a combination of four and five star properties, while a host of food and beverage outlets and retail shops will line the canals and boardwalk, and a community centre with a cinema is also planned. The development will also be home to a mosque, schools for children from nursery and above, as well as a civil defence plot.