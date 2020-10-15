Arab Woman Awards UAE 2020 winners announced

Font Size
Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan named inspirational woman of the year; UAE doctors recognised for their vital contribution to the COVID19 crisis
Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan has been named Inspirational Woman of the Year at the Arab Women Awards UAE 2020.
Sheikha Shamma was recognised for her work as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and published author – to help the younger generation, who were deeply affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, and the dramatic and sudden change to their lives, she wrote a children’s eBook for them to understand more about the Covid-19 crisis.
Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum was awarded for her ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign that secured donations for meals for Covid-19-hit communities.
All UAE based doctors and medical professionals were also recognised and praised by the Arab Woman Awards’ board of judges for the work they have done – and keep doing - during this unprecedented period.
Accolades went to Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, a senior specialist in research in terms of the ground-breaking stem cell projects relating to Covid-19; Dr Manal Taryam, director of the Dubai Field Hospital for the management of coronavirus; and Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the health care sector in the UAE.
Dr Farida said: “I am proud to be working in the health sector. Despite all the challenges the world faced in dealing with the Covid pandemic, I look to it as a positive due to the huge opportunities it created to us.
“Tremendous change happened to the world this year in health, economy and technology. I look for a brighter future for our country and the world. My thanks and gratitude to the Arab Woman Awards for selecting me in this award.”
Humanitarian: HH Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum
Inspirational: HH Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan
Lifetime Achievement: HE Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, chairperson, Sharjah Private Education Authority
Business: Najla Al Midfa, CEO, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre
Finance: Reem Al Sayegh, Finance & Projects Counsel, Linklaters
Education: Alissar Nasr Soubra, chief academic officer, Al Mawakeb School
Art: Hala Badri, director general, Dubai Culture
Entrepreneur: Kenza Jarjour, co-founder, INKED
Fashion: Marmar Halim, fashion designer
Medical: Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, acting head hematology/oncology, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City
Medical: Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector
Medical: Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO Primary Health Care Services Sector at DHA
Media: Manar & Sharifah Al Hinai, founders, Sekka Magazine
Social media: Karen Wazen, social media influencer
Fitness: Tracy Harmoush, fitness blogger
Social enterprise: Lubna Haggag, marketing & communications, Ambulatory Healthcare Services (SEHA)
Young talent: Haneen Asfour, founder Level-Up DXB
Young designer: Marwa Al Blooshi, illustrator
Special recognition: Tamima Al Naser, events & exhibitions manager, Watani Al Emarat Foundation
This year’s winners were chosen by a board of judges from across the UAE, including: Elham Al Qasim, Manal Ataya, Maryam Eid Al Mheiri, Nada Abou Saab, Nadine Maalouf, Sheikha Noora bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Paula Askari, and Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi.
Director general, Sharjah Museums, Manal Ataya, said: “I wish to thank ITP and all the supporters of this awards initiative for having me this year on the jury committee. This is a much needed event to recognise remarkable women in our society that are making meaningful contributions which help inspire younger women to achieve their aspirations and dreams.”
Sponsored by Majid Al Futtaim and hosted by Mall of the Emirates at the World of Fashion 2020 the full Arab Woman Awards virtual ceremony is now available for viewing on www.HarpersBazaarArabia.com