Arab Woman Awards UAE 2020 winners announced

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan has been named Inspirational Woman of the Year at the Arab Women Awards UAE 2020.

Sheikha Shamma was recognised for her work as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and published author – to help the younger generation, who were deeply affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, and the dramatic and sudden change to their lives, she wrote a children’s eBook for them to understand more about the Covid-19 crisis.

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum named Humanitarian of the Year 2020 at the Arab Woman Awards UAE Award given in recognition of her leadership of the '10 Million Meals' campaign that provided food support for COVID-19-hit communities

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum was awarded for her ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign that secured donations for meals for Covid-19-hit communities.

All UAE based doctors and medical professionals were also recognised and praised by the Arab Woman Awards’ board of judges for the work they have done – and keep doing - during this unprecedented period.

Accolades went to Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, a senior specialist in research in terms of the ground-breaking stem cell projects relating to Covid-19; Dr Manal Taryam, director of the Dubai Field Hospital for the management of coronavirus; and Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the health care sector in the UAE.

Dr Farida said: “I am proud to be working in the health sector. Despite all the challenges the world faced in dealing with the Covid pandemic, I look to it as a positive due to the huge opportunities it created to us.

“Tremendous change happened to the world this year in health, economy and technology. I look for a brighter future for our country and the world. My thanks and gratitude to the Arab Woman Awards for selecting me in this award.”

The full list of winners are:

Humanitarian: HH Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum

Inspirational: HH Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan

Lifetime Achievement: HE Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, chairperson, Sharjah Private Education Authority

Business: Najla Al Midfa, CEO, Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre

Finance: Reem Al Sayegh, Finance & Projects Counsel, Linklaters

Education: Alissar Nasr Soubra, chief academic officer, Al Mawakeb School

Art: Hala Badri, director general, Dubai Culture

Entrepreneur: Kenza Jarjour, co-founder, INKED

Fashion: Marmar Halim, fashion designer

Medical: Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, acting head hematology/oncology, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City

Medical: Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector

Medical: Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO Primary Health Care Services Sector at DHA

Media: Manar & Sharifah Al Hinai, founders, Sekka Magazine

Social media: Karen Wazen, social media influencer

Fitness: Tracy Harmoush, fitness blogger

Social enterprise: Lubna Haggag, marketing & communications, Ambulatory Healthcare Services (SEHA)

Young talent: Haneen Asfour, founder Level-Up DXB

Young designer: Marwa Al Blooshi, illustrator

Special recognition: Tamima Al Naser, events & exhibitions manager, Watani Al Emarat Foundation

This year’s winners were chosen by a board of judges from across the UAE, including: Elham Al Qasim, Manal Ataya, Maryam Eid Al Mheiri, Nada Abou Saab, Nadine Maalouf, Sheikha Noora bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Paula Askari, and Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi.

Director general, Sharjah Museums, Manal Ataya, said: “I wish to thank ITP and all the supporters of this awards initiative for having me this year on the jury committee. This is a much needed event to recognise remarkable women in our society that are making meaningful contributions which help inspire younger women to achieve their aspirations and dreams.”

Sponsored by Majid Al Futtaim and hosted by Mall of the Emirates at the World of Fashion 2020 the full Arab Woman Awards virtual ceremony is now available for viewing on www.HarpersBazaarArabia.com