Abu Dhabi to host Middle East Film and Comic Con until 2027

The Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) will be held in Abu Dhabi until at least 2027.

The agreement was announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Informa during Arabian Travel Market 2025 and confirms the emirate as the event’s home for a further two editions.

Since relocating to Abu Dhabi in 2022, MEFCC has firmly established itself as the biggest pop culture event in the region, experiencing remarkable growth and attracting diverse celebrities, artists, and fans.

Middle East Film and Comic Con

Each edition has surpassed previous attendance records, solidifying its position as a leading event for pop culture enthusiasts.

The 2025 edition, which concluded last week (April 18-20), welcomed 38,000 visitors, attracting 400 international brands and celebrities such as:

Andrew Garfield from the Amazing Spider-Man franchise

Charlie Cox from Matt Murdock

Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things

Hideo Ishikawa from Naruto

Emily Rudd from One Piece

The popular Gaming Arena, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Gaming, delivered a line-up of gaming tournaments and challenges across consoles, PC, and mobiles. Gaming enthusiasts also had the exclusive opportunity to demo new games before anyone else.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The continued success of MEFCC in Abu Dhabi reiterates our commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse cultural landscape. We are excited to witness the consistent year-on-year growth in overall attendance, and the increasing number of international visitors who are drawn to experience the Middle East’s biggest and most exciting celebration of pop culture.

“This partnership extension with Informa further solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for entertainment and cultural experiences, attracting even more visitors from around the globe.”

MEFCC offers an expansive range of activities and exhibitions that celebrate various facets of pop culture, including film, television, gaming, anime, and comics.

Past editions have featured high-profile guests such as David Harbour from Stranger Things, Hayden Christensen from Star Wars, Matt Smith from House of the Dragon, and Iñaki Godoy of One Piece, alongside voice acting legends from Transformers, Dragon Ball Z, and The Last of Us.

Shabnam Rawal, Managing Director of Informa said: “It’s an absolute privilege to work in partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi to deliver Middle East Film and Comic Con at such a world-class level. Their vision and support have helped elevate MEFCC into one of the region’s most iconic and anticipated pop culture events.

“As we look ahead, we’re incredibly excited to continue this journey together and build on this momentum over the next two years—delivering even more unforgettable experiences for fans and continued growth for the creative industries in the UAE.”

During MEFCC event weekends, the emirate aims to attract more than 50,000 attendees, with a high number of international visitors expected.

This aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030 to boost visitor numbers to 39.3m and increase the travel and tourism sector’s GDP contribution to AED90bn ($24.5bn) by 2030.