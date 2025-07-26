Ajman air quality index reaches 96.19% in first half of 2025

The Department of Municipality and Planning – Ajman has reported that the emirate’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 96.19 per cent during the first half of 2025

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), which cited the environmental statistics released by the Department, the figure represents progress towards the Ajman Vision 2030 objectives to promote environmental sustainability.

Dr Eng Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the Department, confirmed the index has increased compared to previous years.

The index has witnessed a significant increase compared to previous years, having recorded 94.40 per cent in the first half of 2024 and 93.48 per cent during the same period in 2023, Dr Eng Al Hosani said.

He said the results confirm the effectiveness of the Department’s environmental initiatives and the success of its plans to reduce air pollution and promote sustainability.

Dr Eng Al Hosani noted the progress stems from continuous efforts and integrated planning, including the launch of several environmental projects and initiatives. The Environmental Compliance Programme represents the most notable initiative.

The programme aims to enhance control over industrial facilities by requiring the submission of semi-annual reports assessing air pollution levels, thereby enhancing environmental compliance and enabling corrective actions where necessary.

The Department has established a network of seven accredited air quality measurement stations in accordance with international standards and within the classification of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Dr Eng Al Hosani indicated the Department seeks to increase the number of stations to 10 in the coming years to keep pace with urban growth in the emirate.

All monitoring stations are connected to the Environmental Data Management Programme, a leading system locally and regionally, which enables the receipt of notifications, preparation of environmental reports and continuous air quality monitoring, Dr Eng Al Hosani stated.

The stations are equipped with measuring devices to monitor environmental variables such as wind speed and direction, relative humidity and primary gases.

Dr Eng Al Hosani emphasised that environmental efforts are ongoing, with the Department continuing to adopt local and international environmental practices.

These initiatives contribute to enhancing the attractiveness of Ajman as a healthy and safe living environment, while supporting the UAE’s broader objective of achieving carbon neutrality, he said.