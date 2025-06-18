Dubai announces holiday dates

Dubai has announced dates for an upcoming holiday and long weekend in the UAE .

The Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) issued a circular announcing Friday, June 27, 2025 – as the official public holiday for government entities, departments and institutions in celebration of Hijri New Year.

The circular clarifies that this holiday excludes entities with employees working in shifts or those involved in providing essential public services or managing vital facilities.

Dubai Hijri New Year holiday

These organisations may determine appropriate working hours for such employees based on operational requirements to ensure uninterrupted services.

On this blessed occasion, the Department extended warm to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and the citizens and residents of the UAE.