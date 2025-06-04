by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inCulture & SocietyLatest NewsUAE

Eid Al Adha 2025: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed orders release of 963 prisoners

The UAE President has pledged to cover all fines imposed on the inmates, who had been sentenced for a variety of offences

by Staff Writer
UAE President Pardons 963 Inmates for Eid Al Adha
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 963 prisoners from correctional institutions to mark Eid Al Adha.

The UAE president has pledged to cover all fines imposed on the inmates, who had been sentenced for a variety of offences.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed orders pardons for prisoners on occasions such as the Festival of Sacrifice.

“His Highness regularly orders pardons for prisoners on occasions such as Eid Al Adha, with the aim of providing the released inmates with an opportunity to start a new life, contribute once again to their families and communities, and promote the values of forgiveness and compassion in society,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in a statement.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.