Eid Al Adha 2025: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed orders release of 963 prisoners

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 963 prisoners from correctional institutions to mark Eid Al Adha .

The UAE president has pledged to cover all fines imposed on the inmates, who had been sentenced for a variety of offences.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed orders pardons for prisoners on occasions such as the Festival of Sacrifice.

“His Highness regularly orders pardons for prisoners on occasions such as Eid Al Adha, with the aim of providing the released inmates with an opportunity to start a new life, contribute once again to their families and communities, and promote the values of forgiveness and compassion in society,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in a statement.