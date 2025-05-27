UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2025

An official statement confirmed that the crescent moon to mark the new month of Dhul-Hijjah had been seen in the country and confirmed a start-date for the Eid holiday.

After the moon was sighted it means that Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday, June 6.

Arafat Day: Dhu Al Hijjah 9, corresponding to June 5

Eid Al Adha 2025: Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12, corresponding to June 6 to 8

The Presidential Court announced the official sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah for the Hijri year 1446, confirming that Wednesday, 28th May 2025, will be the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Consequently, Friday, June 6 , corresponding to 10th Dhu al-Hijjah, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The Presidential Court said in a statement: “On this occasion, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; the people of the UAE, and to the entire world. We pray to Almighty Allah to return this occasion upon our beloved nation and all with blessings, prosperity, and joy”.

Commonly known as the Feast of Sacrifice, this period is one of the holiest in the Islamic calendar. Special prayers, feasts and charity acts are observed.