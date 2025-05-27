UAE takes legal action against 30 domestic worker recruitment rulebreakers  

The UAE is penalising domestic worker recruitment offices over rule breaking and violations of guidelines.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has taken legal action against 30 domestic worker recruitment offices across the UAE after confirming their involvement in 89 violations flagged during the first three months of 2025.

The measures form part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to implement its integrated field and digital monitoring system, which aims to identify and address any violations by domestic worker recruitment offices and ensure their compliance with relevant legislation.

Domestic Worker Recruitment offices in the UAE

MoHRE supports the system with prompt responses to all complaints regarding these offices submitted to it by employers and families.

The Ministry said the recorded violations primarily involves failure to refund all or part of the recruitment fees to employers within the legally specified timeframe of two weeks from the date the domestic worker returned to the recruitment office, or from the date the worker was reported to have stopped working.

Other violations include failure to display the MoHRE-approved service package pricing clearly and visibly for clients.

The MoHRE stressed that it would show no leniency in taking legal action against any domestic worker recruitment office with verified violations, cautioning that repeated offences by any such office will lead to strict penalties, including potential license cancellation.

The Ministry commended compliant domestic worker recruitment offices across the country, of which there are currently 126, for their adherence to the laws and regulations governing the provision of services and packages to customers, which serves to enhance their competitiveness and business growth.

MoHRE urged clients to ensure they only engage with licensed domestic worker recruitment offices in the UAE, in order to safeguard their rights and benefit from the services provided by authorised offices.

The full list of licensed offices can be found on the Ministry’s official website.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation also encouraged the public to report any harmful practices or violations via its official communication channels and digital platforms, or by contacting the Labour Claims And Advisory Centre on 80084, especially in cases involving failure to refund full of partial recruitment fees within the legal timeframe, among other breaches.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to registering employer feedback and complaints concerning domestic worker recruitment offices and emphasised that its inspection and oversight system remains fully equipped to deal with violations firmly, and transparently in the UAE.