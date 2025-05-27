Eid Al Adha 2025 dates announced in Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei

Eid Al Adha dates have been announced in countries around the world as the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah confirmed after sightings of the crescent moon.

Indonesia was one of the first countries to announce the start of Dhu Al Hijjah. An official announcement said that the new month would begin on the corresponding date of Wednesday, May 28.

Accordingly, Eid Al Adha will begin on Friday June 6 in Indonesia.

Eid Al Adha 2025

However, the moon was spotted in Malaysia, meaning the new month will begin on the corresponding date of Thursday, May 29. Eid Al Adha 2025 will be observed in Malaysia from Saturday, June 7.

Brunei has also shared details on the Islamic calendar’s new month. As with Malaysia, the crescent moon was not sighted in the Sultanate and an extra day will be waited for the start of Dhu Al Hijjah, meaning Eid will begin on Saturday, June 7.

Commonly known as the Feast of Sacrifice, this period is one of the holiest in the Islamic calendar. Special prayers, feasts and charity acts are observed by Muslims around the world.