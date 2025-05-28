Comera receives UAE central bank approval to launch finance company

Comera Finance, a subsidiary of Comera Financial Holding and part of Abu Dhabi’s influential Royal Group, has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE to operate as a fully licensed Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).

This development marks a pivotal moment for Comera Finance, positioning the firm to deliver a comprehensive, tech-driven financial ecosystem tailored for the UAE’s digitally connected landscape.

Once operational, Comera Finance will offer a full suite of financial products and services, spanning retail, SME, and corporate lending. Its offerings will include credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, vehicle finance, and other consumer borrowing products.

For SMEs and corporates, Comera will provide financial instruments such as letters of credit, bank guarantees, performance bonds, working capital lending, and customised supply chain finance solutions.

Central to Comera’s strategy is a robust digital platform built on scalable cloud architecture. The infrastructure integrates real-time processing, AI-driven fraud detection, advanced security protocols, and instant payment notifications—creating a seamless and secure experience for users.

The approval aligns with the UAE’s national push toward financial innovation, digital transformation, and inclusion. As part of this initiative, Comera Finance will integrate with the country’s Instant Payment Platform (AANI) and support the issuance of Jaywan cards, contributing to the nation’s ongoing shift toward a cashless economy.

“With this NBFC licence, Comera is stepping into a transformative role in the UAE’s fintech ecosystem,” said Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Comera Financial Holding. “Our technology-first approach supports the nation’s long-term goal of a cashless, digitally empowered society led by visionary leadership and robust regulatory frameworks.”

Comera Finance is expected to go live by the end of Q3 2025, launching a range of digital financial services designed to reshape how individuals and businesses access credit and manage finances in the UAE.