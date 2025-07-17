Paymentology expands regional presence with new Dubai office

The London-headquartered Paymentology, a global issuer-processor, has opened its new and expanded office in Dubai.

The new office reflects Paymentology’s expanding regional footprint, driven by a fast-growing client base and increasing demand for advanced and scalable payment infrastructure. The new office will serve as a hub for delivery, collaboration, and innovation, supporting digital banks and fintechs across the region with next-generation payment experiences.

Jeff Parker, CEO, Paymentology commented: “The Middle East has reached an inflection point. We’re seeing governments prioritise financial innovation, regulatory frameworks that support experimentation, and a new generation of digital banks gaining real traction.

“Our investment in this new space reflects that shift. It’s designed to act as a regional engine for client success, efficient execution, and long-term scale.”

Paymentology powers MENA’s digital boom

Paymentology’s new investment comes at a time of significant momentum for the region. The Middle East is fast becoming one of the world’s most exciting fintech frontiers. Digital banking adoption in the UAE is soaring, with 89 per cent of consumers now using digital-first bank accounts, and digital payments accounting for just 17 per cent cash usage in everyday transactions.

Real-time payments are also growing rapidly, with the region expected to exceed 3 billion transactions by 2028. Across MENA, over 1,000 fintechs are now operating, with the sector expected to grow 35 per cent annually through 2028, more than double the global average.

Nauman Hassan, company’s Regional Director for MENA, added: “Dubai has been home to our regional team for a decade, but this move is symbolic of the momentum we’re seeing here. In just a few years, we’ve gone from early-stage digitisation to fully cloud-first banks, instant payments, and embedded finance becoming mainstream. As that complexity grows, our clients need partners who understand the regulatory nuance, user behaviour, and infrastructure demands of each market.”

The Dubai office will serve as a base for client delivery, partner engagement, and operations, housing an expanded team of local experts.

As part of a global network spanning 50 countries and 14 time zones, Paymentology combines leading technology with local market knowledge, ensuring its clients receive tailored, responsive support.