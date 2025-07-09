Amazon Payment Services partners with Tamara BNPL to expand UAE, Saudi Arabia market

Amazon Payment Services has partnered with Tamara, the GCC’s leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider, to expand flexible payment options across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The partnership enables businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to offer split payment solutions to their customers.

The collaboration comes as consumers increasingly seek payment methods that deliver flexibility and transparency.

Tamara’s partnership boosts payment flexibility

BNPL demand has risen across the region, making Tamara’s inclusion in the Amazon Payment Services portfolio a response to growing consumer expectations and an enhancement to the customer journey.

Industries including airlines, e-commerce, healthcare, insurance, education, fashion, and lifestyle sectors stand to benefit from Tamara’s Sharia-compliant flexible payment solutions.

The service allows customers to split payments into four equal installments, a feature designed to boost sales, reduce cart abandonment, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Merchants will benefit from larger basket sizes, improved conversion rates, and an enhanced shopping experience for their customers.

Peter George, Managing Director of Amazon Payment Services MENA, said: “As more consumers across the region look for affordable ways to manage their purchases, BNPL solutions are becoming more and more indispensable for merchants. Partnering up with Tamara, a leading split payments provider, was a natural next step in our commitment to empowering diverse businesses as they navigate today’s digital payments space. With this expansion of our offering, we are thrilled to unlock new revenue streams for businesses, help them deliver more value to their customers, and ultimately grow their online business.”

The partnership responds to rising demand for flexible payment options in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In KSA, BNPL has seen strong consumer uptake, with shoppers seeking ways to spread payments over time.

Tamara’s Sharia-compliant offerings provide transparent, accessible solutions aligned with local values.

UAE consumers benefit from flexible payments with no late fees, enabling more confident big-ticket purchases.

Sami Louali, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Tamara, added: “At Tamara, we’re focused on creating a payment experience that benefits both businesses and consumers. Partnering with Amazon Payment Services allows us to expand our reach across the UAE and Saudi Arabia—supporting business growth and delivering a hassle-free, flexible payment solution for consumers. This partnership marks an exciting milestone in our mission to meet the changing needs of merchants and their customers while driving loyalty and sales.”

Tamara’s integration represents a significant expansion of Amazon Payment Services’ affordable payment options.

The company already offers a range of BNPL services and credit card installment options in partnership with more than 25 leading banks across the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Jordan, allowing customers to split payments over terms of up to 36 months.

With Tamara’s inclusion, Amazon Payment Services can now cater to a wider audience, including customers who prefer to use either debit or credit cards.

The partnership ensures that merchants in the UAE and KSA have access to tools needed to offer a seamless, flexible payment experience to their customers.

With a single integration, businesses gain access to a wide range of payment options, advanced reporting dashboards, and streamlined reconciliation processes, keeping them ahead of the curve in the fast-paced digital payments landscape.