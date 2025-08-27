Kuwait Vision 2035 pushes Kuwaitisation with new laws and private sector incentives

Kuwait is intensifying efforts to integrate more nationals into private sector jobs as part of its Vision 2035 development plan, which seeks to diversify the economy, reduce reliance on the public sector, and create quality employment opportunities for Kuwaiti youth.

At the core of the plan is “Kuwaitisation”—ensuring national talent plays a leading role in private sector growth, while balancing market needs and national development goals.

Mohammad Al Muzaini, Director of Public Relations and Media at the Public Authority for Manpower, told sate-run news agency KUNA that the plan includes legislative measures to increase the proportion of Kuwaiti employees, alongside specialised training programmes and incentives for businesses.

Kuwaitisation laws

One such measure is the introduction of higher fees for hiring foreign workers in positions that can be filled by Kuwaitis.

Al Muzaini also pointed to initiatives to reduce wage gaps, revise labour support policies, and work with educational institutions to prepare students for private-sector careers through awareness programmes, curriculum changes, and mandatory internships.

The Public Authority for Manpower has also proposed incentives for private companies to create more opportunities for Kuwaitis and has established a Labor Relations Department to protect employees’ rights.

Despite reforms, challenges remain. These include the need for specialised skills not widely available locally, longer private-sector working hours, and the relative attractiveness of public-sector benefits such as job security, maternity leave, and patient care leave.

Muhannad Mohammad Al Sane, Board Member of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), stressed that the private sector has historically played a key role in Kuwait’s economy, particularly in banking, finance, real estate, and services.

He noted that Kuwaiti youth are well-positioned to lead and innovate in these industries as reforms take hold.

Former Finance Ministry advisor Mohammad Ramadan argued that job security outweighs wage differences in shaping employment preferences, but said the right mix of policies could make private employment more attractive.

He said enhancing private-sector opportunities, regulating pay scales, and linking foreign labour fees to employment of Kuwaitis can make private employment a more viable and attractive option.

He added that a well-planned and executed Kuwaitisation policy could expand job opportunities for nationals without compromising productivity in the private sector.