Sukoon to provide family Takaful to Emiratis up to 95 years of age

Sukoon Takaful, one of the prominent Takaful insurance companies in the region, will offer specialised family Takaful coverage to eligible UAE nationals after signing a partnership with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (SZHP).

As part of the scheme, Sukoon Insurance and Sukoon Takaful will be part of a pool of UAE-based insurers, offering coverage to individuals up to 95 years of age, far beyond the market norm. It will also empower older Emiratis up to 70 years of age, by providing housing finance with a maximum 25-year term.

The housing finance will be administered through leading local banks in the UAE.

The new programme was announced following a similar tie-up between SZHP with ADNIC.

Ahmed MA Abushanab, Chief Executive Officer at Sukoon Takaful, commented: “Through this partnership, we are committed to empowering UAE nationals with solutions that promote long-term stability and well-being.

“With an extended age limit, we are addressing a critical market gap and reaffirming our dedication to offering customer-centric plans tailored to the needs of the market.”

Earlier this year, Sukoon Takaful announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, reporting a return to profitability. This positive result reflects the effectiveness of strategic initiatives implemented throughout the year, including portfolio optimisation, cost efficiencies, and a renewed focus on core competencies.

The partnership with SZHP is another step further to the company’s commitment of being a leading reference in the region’s takaful space.