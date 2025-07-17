Dubai real estate developer Binghatti opens London office

UAE property developer Binghatti has launched its first international sales boutique in the United Kingdom, opening the doors to its new London location on July 16, 2025.

The boutique is located on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, part of the South Kensington Estate.

Binghatti’s Founder, Dr. Hussain Binghatti Aljbori and Chairman Muhammad Binghatti conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening.

Dubai developer launches UK branch

The Dubai-based developer operates a portfolio worth more than AED 50 billion, spanning over 80 projects and delivering more than 11,000 residential units across Dubai.

The London boutique represents the company’s move to attract international investment into the UAE’s property sector.

The new sales hub will serve as a centre for international investors, providing access to Binghatti’s Dubai developments and investment advisory services.

The boutique will house a team of property experts and sales professionals offering property showcases, investment consultations, and sales transactions.

Binghatti has developed branded residences in partnership with companies including Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob&Co.

The developer’s projects include the Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti, and the Burj Binghatti Jacob&Co. Residences, which is set to become the world’s tallest branded residential tower.

The company’s developments have attracted buyers including footballer Neymar Jr., opera singer Andrea Bocelli, footballer Aymeric Laporte, and Hollywood actor Terry Crews, who purchased a residence at Binghatti Aquarise in early 2025.

Chairman Muhammad Binghatti said: “Our presence in London marks a strategic evolution in our vision to make world-class real estate accessible to international investors. At Binghatti, we are committed to delivering architectural excellence and investment value to a global clientele, allowing them to connect directly with Dubai’s most prestigious opportunities right from their own cities.”

The opening event served as a networking platform for investors, property professionals, and institutional partners.