By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inReal EstateLatest NewsUAE

Ajman real estate transactions hit $3.8bn in H1 2025, up 37% year-on-year

Ajman has seen significant increases to real estate investments during the first half of 2025

By Staff Writer
Ajman real estate

Ajman recorded a surge in property activity during the first half of 2025, cementing its position as one of the UAE’s fast-growing real estate markets

The real estate sector posted a record AED12.4bn ($3.38 billion) in transactions during the first half of 2025, representing a 37 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

The figures highlight Ajman’s continued emergence as a competitive investment hub within the UAE, driven by rising demand and investor confidence in the emirate’s expanding real estate landscape.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department, said the sector’s performance reaffirms its critical role in supporting the emirate’s overall economic development.

Ajman real estate

The growth reflects increasing interest from investors, with the emirate offering more affordable entry points compared to neighbouring emirates while maintaining strong returns on investment.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.