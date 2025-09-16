Dubai launches 2025 Economic Survey to boost GDP data and D33 goals

The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai has launched the 2025 Economic Survey, targeting the emirate’s business sector and covering all key economic activities.

The initiative aims to deliver up-to-date data and indicators that measure the contribution of different sectors to the emirate’s GDP, providing insights that support policymaking, strategic planning, and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The survey will be conducted through online forms, communication channels, and field visits to private sector establishments. Businesses are encouraged to cooperate by submitting data in line with approved statistical formats.

Dubai 2025 Economic Survey

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive Officer of the Data and Statistics Establishment, said: “In today’s fast-evolving era of data, digitalization, and artificial intelligence, data remains fundamental to decision-making and future-focused strategic planning.

“The economic survey provides essential inputs for measuring economic performance – most notably the GDP and other indicators that reflect the reality of the emirate’s economy.

“This survey is a key pillar in advancing the objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to foster Dubai’s position as a global economic capital by providing accurate data for measuring key economic indicators, with the emirate’s GDP being a primary focus.”

The survey will cover:

Industry

Agriculture

Health

Education

Technology

Finance

Insurance

Trade

Real estate

Transport

Construction

Services

Culture

Hospitality

Restaurants

Free zones

Findings will serve as a vital tool to measure economic growth, strengthen the business environment, enhance competitiveness, and drive sustainable development.

The Data and Statistics Establishment reaffirmed it is the sole official entity authorized to collect and publish statistics in the emirate, with all responses handled under strict privacy and confidentiality protocols.