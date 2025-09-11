Ajman new professional licences up 37% in H1 2025 as new investors rise 24%

Ajman recorded a sharp rise in new business activity in the first half of 2025, with new professional licences up 37 per cent, according to figures from the emirate’s Department of Economic Development.

The Ajman Competitiveness Office reported a 24 per cent overall increase in new licences, including an 11 per cent rise in industrial licences and 9 per cent in commercial ones.

Renewed licences also rose 8 per cent year-on-year, with both industrial and commercial renewals up 9 per cent and professional renewals up 8 per cent.

Ajman business licences

The emirate also welcomed more new investors, with a 24 per cent increase in first-time investors compared with the same period last year. This helped drive an 8 per cent rise in active licences since the start of 2025.

For the first time, Ethiopia and Sudan entered Ajman’s top 10 nationalities for licence holders, reflecting the emirate’s expanding international appeal and increasingly diverse investor base.

Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Department of Economic Development, said: “The results underscore Ajman’s success in positioning itself as an attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurship through business-friendly initiatives and streamlined procedures.”

The figures highlight the emirate’s continued efforts to strengthen its business environment, diversify investor participation, and enhance competitiveness as part of the UAE’s wider economic growth.