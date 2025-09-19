Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong exchanges sign MoU to explore cross-listing

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ( ADX ) and the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which will see the two institutions work together to enhance the visibility of their respective capital markets in each other’s markets by organising joint events and explore dual listings.

The parties will also look at cross-border financing, mechanisms to facilitate investment, and evaluate collaboration on exchange-traded funds and ESG-related products and indices to enhance market connectivity and broaden opportunities for global investors.

The activities will include roadshows, seminars, training programs, and investor education activities.

HKEX is one of the top 10 stock exchanges in the world by market cap.

The MOU builds on the relationship between the two exchanges, stretching back to the first agreement signed in 2007, and aims to deepen the cooperation and shared ambition between the UAE and Hong Kong capital markets.

The agreement was signed in Hong Kong at the Investopia Global – Hong Kong forum and witnessed by Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment and Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong SAR.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of the ADX, commented: “Our MOU with HKEX reinforces the strong ties between Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong and marks a key step in ADX’s global integration journey.

“By advancing cross-listings, developing innovative products such as ETFs and indices, and creating practical channels for multi-market access, we will broaden investment opportunities and deepen liquidity. This partnership strengthens ADX’s global footprint and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a dynamic financial center committed to sustainable growth and shared prosperity.”

Bonnie Y Chan, HKEX CEO, added: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange through this MOU, building on last year’s addition of ADX to our list of recognised stock exchanges. This arrangement marks a significant step in enhancing cross-border market connectivity and facilitating capital flows between Hong Kong and the Middle East.

“By working closely with ADX, we aim to unlock new investment opportunities, strengthen market infrastructure, and meet the evolving needs of global issuers and investors. Our goal is to help build a dynamic and resilient financial landscape that benefits both regions.”

ADX was established on November 15, 2000. It is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. It is now the second largest market in the Arab region.