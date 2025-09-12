Camels in Saudi festival finals valued at $66.7m

The market value of camels competing in the final rounds of Saudi Arabia’s 2025 Crown Prince Camel Festival has reached nearly SR250m ($66.7m), with 100 elite camels taking part.

The seventh edition of the festival, organised by Saudi Camel Sports under the patronage of Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, began on September 2 with a total of 249 rounds and prize money exceeding SR50m ($13.3m).

The final four rounds, covering a distance of 24km, will be held on Friday, September 11.

2025 Crown Prince Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia

According to Marwan Aljohani, Saudi Camel Sports Competition and Registry Manager, the camels competing in the finals represent the best from the Kingdom, the Gulf region, and the wider Arab world.

He said some camels are valued at up to SR10m ($2.7m), with none worth less than SR2m ($533,000), adding that most finalists have already won prestigious trophies at past festivals and championships.