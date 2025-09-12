Next UAE holiday dates, Emirates ID update, Dubai tourism boom and real estate tax analysis – 10 things you missed this week

From new UAE holiday dates and streamlined Emirates ID services to tax analysis for real estate, this week brought updates with a direct impact on residents and businesses.

Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sectors continue to boom, with hotel occupancy topping 81 per cent and new rules announced for tourist transport and private schools. In real estate, UAE proptech startup PRYPCO secured funding from General Catalyst, while the RTA delivered 103km of new roads to ease travel times across Dubai.

Catch up with 10 of the biggest stories this week as selected by Arabian Business editors.

Final UAE holiday of 2025 revealed

Workers in the UAE have one more public holiday to enjoy before the end of the year.

Following an official holiday for the public and private sector to mark the occasion of Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) birthday on Friday, September 5, there are a few weeks to wait before the next scheduled break. However, there is another holiday on the horizon and the possibility of extended time off before the end of 2025.

The next officially announced public holiday in the UAE will be to mark National Day. UAE National Day is celebrated annually on December 2 -3 and is typically given as a holiday for the public and private sector.

Image: Emirates

Emirates Skywards launches Premium Economy flight rewards for 35m members

Emirates Skywards has introduced flight rewards for Premium Economy travel, allowing its 35 million members worldwide to redeem Skywards Miles on Classic Rewards and Upgrade Rewards across all Emirates’ Premium Economy cabins.

The loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai now enables members to purchase full flight tickets on Emirates Premium Economy cabin starting from 15,000 Miles one-way.

Passengers can request upgrades from Economy to Premium Economy beginning at 7,020 Miles one-way.

UAE real estate tax rules explained

Tax advisory firm Dhruva has welcomed a major UAE corporate tax update that allows 4 per cent annual depreciation on investment properties held at fair value.

UAE allows 4 per cent tax depreciation on investment properties from 2025, boosting real estate businesses under new corporate tax rules

Tax advisory firm Dhruva has welcomed a major UAE corporate tax update that allows 4 per cent annual depreciation on investment properties held at fair value.

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has simplified Emirates ID services under the Zero Bureaucracy Programme

UAE announces 1-step renewal and replacement for Emirates ID

The UAE has introduced new one-step renewal and replacement for Emirates ID cards for citizens.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security has streamlined Emirates ID renewal and replacement services for citizens into a single-step process, as part of the second cycle of the UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy Programme.

Under the new update, applicants now only need to submit their request and pay the fees. The system then automatically determines the validity period based on age, similar to the UAE passport system.

Amira Sajwani, Founder & CEO of PRYPCO and Essa Ibrahim, President of PRYPCO. Image: Supplied

UAE proptech startup PRYPCO secures major funding from General Catalyst for real estate innovation

PRYPCO, the UAE-based property technology platform, has secured funding from General Catalyst in a Pre-Series A round led by the venture capital firm.

The investment marks General Catalyst’s first PropTech commitment in the Middle East region.

Founded in 2022 by Amira Sajwani, PRYPCO operates an ecosystem that addresses real estate investment, financing, and ownership.

Dubai has built 103km of new roads across eight districts, with RTA projects set to ease congestion, boost capacity and slash travel times for residents

Dubai builds 103km of new roads across 8 districts to slash travel times

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a series of internal road projects in Al Khawaneej 2 (Tolerance District) and Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1, while work is underway on six more residential areas to boost connectivity, safety, and capacity.In total, the network spans 103 kilometres.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The construction of internal road projects in residential areas responds to the directives of our leadership to develop and enhance infrastructure in residential communities, in order to meet the needs of Dubai’s urban and population growth, improve quality of life, and promote the happiness and wellbeing of residents.”

He added that the projects reflect RTA’s commitment to developing infrastructure for roads, lighting, and stormwater drainage in residential areas, in order to accommodate increasing traffic volumes, improve flow, and enhance road safety.

The Dubai and UAE real estate markets delivered the strongest results among GCC peers. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai hotel occupancy climbs above 81% as international visitors reach 10m

Dubai‘s hotel occupancy levels reached 81 per cent in the first half of 2025, marking a 4.5 per cent increase year-on-year, whilst international visitor numbers climbed 6.1 per cent to almost 10 million between January and June, according to research from real estate advisory group Cavendish Maxwell.

The average daily rate (ADR) across Dubai’s hotels and resorts topped AED745, representing a 5.5 per cent increase on the same period last year, the H1 2025 Dubai hospitality sector market performance analysis revealed.

Dubai prepares to open 19 new establishments with more than 5,000 rooms between them by the end of 2025, bringing the emirate’s total inventory to 157,144 keys across 748 hotels. Almost 900 rooms across 5 hotels were delivered in H1 this year.

Discover the business secrets of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, and other billionaires whose combined wealth tops $2.2tn — lessons every executive can use in 2025

10 business secrets of the world’s richest billionaires every executive must know in 2025

The world’s 10 richest billionaires have a combined net worth of more than $2.2tn and have amassed their fortunes through a variety of businesses.

While tech dominates the list, with founders of such corporate giants as Microsoft, Google and Facebook all featuring, investment and retail are also present. What sets these billionaires aside from other entrepreneurs is an elite-level business focus. From starting out in bedrooms and garages to world domination they have relentlessly grown businesses into global giants.

In their own words and from careers spent building immense fortunes, these are the business secrets of the world’s richest people.

Dubai introduces strict new teacher rules for private schools, with KHDA guidelines on hiring, conduct, resignations, and safeguarding standards

Dubai introduces strict new teacher rules for private schools

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has issued two new technical guides aimed at strengthening quality, accountability, and transparency in staffing practices across the private education sector.

The Technical Guide for Appointing Teaching Staff in Private Schools in Dubai and the Staff Deregistration Technical Guide set out clear standards for recruitment, conduct, and accountability.

The move aligns with the emirate’s Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which places student wellbeing and educational quality at the centre of sector transformation.

Dubai RTA has issued a new regulation for tourist transport, enhancing service quality, safety and visitor experience to support the emirate’s tourism growth

Dubai announces new rules to boost tourist transport

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the Department of Economy and Tourism, has issued a new Executive Regulation governing tourist transport activity in the emirate.

The regulation was enacted under Administrative Decision No. (97) of 2025, pursuant to Executive Council Resolution No. (107) of 2023, which regulates tourist transport in Dubai.

The new regulation aims to create an integrated tourist transport system that strengthens Dubai’s position as a leading local and international destination.