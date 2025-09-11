Dubai introduces strict new teacher rules for private schools

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has issued two new technical guides aimed at strengthening quality, accountability, and transparency in staffing practices across the private education sector.

The Technical Guide for Appointing Teaching Staff in Private Schools in Dubai and the Staff Deregistration Technical Guide set out clear standards for recruitment, conduct, and accountability.

The move aligns with the emirate’s Education 33 (E33) Strategy, which places student wellbeing and educational quality at the centre of sector transformation.

New Dubai teacher rules

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said: “Empowering educators is central to the success of our Education 33 Strategy. These new guidelines represent a major step toward creating a stable and supportive environment for teachers and school communities, while ensuring all educators meet consistent, high-quality standards.

“By reinforcing clear expectations for recruitment, conduct, and accountability, the guides support school leaders, protect student wellbeing, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for exceptional education and talent. Just as we support our students, we must also support and retain the teachers who guide them.”

Appointment Guide: improving teacher quality and reducing turnover

The new appointment guide introduces:

Standardised qualification criteria: New teachers must meet KHDA-approved qualifications and experience standards, including for Arabic and Islamic Studies. Current teachers have until September 2028 (or April 2029 for April-start schools) to comply

New teachers must meet KHDA-approved qualifications and experience standards, including for Arabic and Islamic Studies. Current teachers have until September 2028 (or April 2029 for April-start schools) to comply Mandatory appointment notices: Schools must apply for an Appointment Notice for every teacher and school leader. This replaces the previous Appointment Letter and must be renewed if the teacher moves to another Dubai private school

Schools must apply for an Appointment Notice for every teacher and school leader. This replaces the previous Appointment Letter and must be renewed if the teacher moves to another Dubai private school 90-day rule for mid-term resignations : Teachers who resign mid-term must wait 90 days before starting at another Dubai private school. Those leaving at the end of a term are exempt

: Teachers who resign mid-term must wait 90 days before starting at another Dubai private school. Those leaving at the end of a term are exempt Exit surveys: Departing teachers must complete a KHDA Exit Survey before a new Appointment Notice is issued, enabling the authority to track turnover trends

Departing teachers must complete a KHDA Exit Survey before a new Appointment Notice is issued, enabling the authority to track turnover trends Training and Code of Conduct: All educators must complete induction training covering safeguarding, inclusion, UAE values, and professional ethics, and sign a Code of Conduct

Deregistration Guide: addressing misconduct and safeguarding standards

The Staff Deregistration Technical Guide sets out procedures for handling serious misconduct and repeated violations. Under the policy, deregistered individuals are barred from working in any KHDA-regulated education institution in Dubai.

Grounds for deregistration include criminal convictions, breaches of child protection, and gross professional misconduct. Other behaviours such as inappropriate social media use, repeated dishonesty, or culturally insensitive actions may also lead to deregistration if serious or recurring.

Regular training in ethics, conduct, and safeguarding is required across all KHDA-regulated institutions, including schools, early childhood centres, universities, and vocational centres.

The guides are now available on the KHDA website, and the authority will host briefing sessions for educators, HR professionals, and governing boards to support implementation.