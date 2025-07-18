Dubai real estate: What is the first-time home buyer initiative? Everything you need to know

Dubai residents dreaming of home-ownership now have a clear path to buying their first property through a government-backed programme.

The First-Time Home Buyer Programme, launched on July 2 by Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), offers priority access of properties up to AED 5 million to Emiratis and expats in the region.

This includes preferential pricing, and flexible payment plans through partnerships with 13 major developers and five banks.

“The initiative is poised to shift buyer dynamics in the Dubai property market significantly. Traditionally dominated by investors, the market will now welcome a stronger presence of end-users-particularly long-term residents seeking to plant roots in the city. This shift will foster a more balanced ecosystem, where emotional connection, lifestyle needs, and community value become key purchasing drivers,” Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties told Arabian Business.

So, who can apply for the first-time home buyer initiative in Dubai?

The programme targets UAE nationals and expatriates who meet specific criteria:

UAE residents of any nationality aged 18 or older

Must not currently own freehold residential property in Dubai

Seeking properties valued at AED 5 million or less

Limited to single use – buyers cannot participate again after purchasing

“Even residents from other Emirates who couldn’t plan to buy in Dubai earlier can now consider it seriously. It builds long-term loyalty and local ownership,” Meenakshi Tejwani, Founder & CEO of Alpha Mortgage explained, adding that this initiative “will open the market to more genuine end-users.”

“First-time buyers who were struggling to arrange the down payment can now enter the market, which will increase demand for affordable housing and bring more balance between investors and residents,” she added.

However, customers must provide legal documentation before purchasing. According to Vishal Tinani, Corporate Lawyer & Regulatory Affairs Specialist, the registration process is straightforward.

“First-time buyers must be ready to submit all required documentation, including proof of their first-time buyer status, valid Emirates ID (or passport for non-residents), and a signed sale and purchase agreement for the chosen property,” Tinani explained.

Check eligibility through the Dubai Land Department’s criteria Register via the Dubai REST app or Dubai Land Department website Submit documentation including Emirates ID and required details Receive verification and unique QR code for programme access Select property from participating developers’ exclusive listings

“Additional documents, such as proof of income or a mortgage pre-approval letter, will typically be necessary if financing is required. The full application and verification process is handled digitally via the Dubai Land Department’s official channels. Once approved, buyers can benefit from special pricing arrangements, flexible payment plans, and competitive mortgage products from participating banks,” he explained.

“Upon completion and payment, the buyer receives full ownership and the title deed, an important milestone in long-term residency,” Thomas added.

Off-plan properties generally offer lower entry prices compared to ready units, allowing buyers to secure homes in promising developments early, Thomas said. Image: Shutterstock

What Dubai properties are available?

The AED 5 million cap opens access to a wide range of properties across Dubai, both Thomas and Tejwani said:

1- to 4-bedroom apartments in central Dubai

Villas and townhouses in outer areas like Dubailand, Mirdif, or JVC

Mid-range off-plan properties from major developers

“These options are well-suited for small families and working professionals looking to step into home-ownership,” Tejwani said, adding that flexible payment plans “helps the most,” in such cases, as many residents cannot pay a big amounts upfront despite having a stable income stream.

“Most residents are eligible for 80 per cent mortgage but struggle to arrange the 20 per cent down payment or cover DLD fees. This programme helps solve that by giving more flexible options, especially for those buying for the first time,” she said, adding “spreading out the payments makes home ownership more realistic.”

What are the benefits of being a first-time home buyer in Dubai?

According to Ellington Properties’ Thomas, there are both pros and cons of the initiative focusing on off-plan properties with 80/20 payment plans.

“Off-plan properties generally offer lower entry prices compared to ready units, allowing buyers to secure homes in promising developments early. Buyers can select from a wider variety of units and locations since projects are in earlier sales phases,” he said.

However, the cons include that the 80/20 structure requires buyers to pay 80 per cent during construction, which can be “financially demanding, especially for first-time buyers without substantial savings or dual incomes.”

“Unlike post-handover plans that spread payments over time after moving in, this model places more financial weight upfront, potentially limiting accessibility despite the programme’s inclusive intent,” he said.

Ellington Properties, which is one of the 13 major developers under this initiative, offers flexible payment plans that align with the needs of today’s customers, through a structured 60/40 plan in place.

“We understand that every buyer’s financial journey is different. That’s why, as an organisation, we remain flexible and open to tailoring payment schedules to suit individual needs, including options like a 50/50 payment plan (50 per cent during construction and 50 per cent at handover), which offers a balanced structure for many first-time buyers. This flexibility allows buyers to move forward confidently, knowing that their investment journey is supported with understanding and adaptability,” Thomas said, listing the following benefits for the 60/40 payment plan:

60/40 Payment Plan:

30 per cent is paid in the first 12 months (including the down payment)

20 per cent is paid until the project reaches 50 per cent construction

10 per cent until handover

And the final 40 per cent is deferred to handover

In addition, Ellington offers:

Discounted property prices on selected units as part of our commitment to the programme

The option to pay the 4 per cent DLD fee in monthly instalments over 8 months (0.5 per cent per month)

Tailored support throughout the process to ensure a smooth and transparent experience.

“These initiatives reflect our continued focus on helping first-time buyers secure not just a property, but a well-designed, thoughtfully crafted home that supports their lifestyle and long-term goals,” he said.

The other 12 major developers include:

Azizi Developments Beyond Developments Binghatti Holding DAMAC Properties Danube Properties Dubai Properties Emaar Properties Majid Al Futtaim Group Meraas Nakheel Palma Holding Wasl

“Having 13 top-tier developers participate lends credibility and scale to the initiative. It ensures that buyers have quality options across different neighborhoods and architectural styles. For developers, the challenge lies in balancing price accessibility with design, construction quality, and timelines,” Thomas said.

In addition, the involvement of banks with favourable mortgage terms, is also a key benefit.

“Reduced down payments, competitive rates, and extended tenures, will open the door for a larger group of buyers who previously couldn’t qualify for home financing,” he said, adding that this also helps in improving financial planning.

“For buyers committing to off-plan properties, knowing that financing is pre-arranged and affordable adds confidence and long-term stability to the process,” he said.

So, which are the banks involved?

Five banks offer tailored mortgage products:

Commercial Bank of Dubai

Dubai Islamic Bank

Emirates NBD

Emirates Islamic

Mashreq Bank

“These improved mortgage deals will give buyers better interest rates, lower fees, and possibly easier approvals. It reduces the financial burden and helps buyers focus more on the property they want, rather than worrying about financing,” Tejwani said.

It is also important to know that there are other legal requirements and obligations that first-time home buyers must adhere to, according to Tinani.

Participants in the program are required to fully adhere to all terms and conditions established by the Dubai Land Department and any participating financial institutions. This includes timely payment of registration fees, adherence to mortgage repayment schedules, and strict compliance with Dubai’s property ownership regulations,” he said.

“Notably, the program is limited to a single use; buyers who purchase a property through this scheme will not be eligible to participate again in the future. Breaches of program rules, such as submitting false information or failing to meet contractual obligations, can lead to loss of benefits, financial penalties, or legal action. Accordingly, it is strongly recommended that buyers carefully review all documentation and consider legalities to ensure their rights and interests are protected throughout the transaction,” Tinani added.

‘Now’ ideal time to invest in first-time Dubai property buying

The programme addresses a gap in Dubai’s property market where residents struggled to compete with cash-rich foreign investors, experts said.

“This programme is a strong move by the government to support real residents – not just investors. It shows trust in the expat population and creates a more balanced and sustainable property market. It’s also a great opportunity for those who have been dreaming of owning their first home in Dubai,” Tejwani said.

The timing of the launch during Dubai’s strong property market performance is considered ideal by industry experts.

According to Ellington’s Thomas, “now is the ideal moment.”

“The property market is thriving, but so is the city’s commitment to inclusive growth. Launching this initiative at a high point sends a message that the market is not just for elite investors – it’s for everyone who contributes to Dubai’s success story,” he said.

“Long-term, we expect this to expand the end-user base, stabilise rental demand, and support urban planning strategies centered on ownership, mobility, and community,” he concluded.