Dubai real estate: AMWAJ Development’s Starlight Park reaches 50% construction milestone in Meydan

AMWAJ Development has announced that Starlight Park , its residential community in Meydan District 11, has reached 50 per cent construction completion, marking a step forward for the company 15 months after entering the UAE market.

The development, which broke ground in April 2024, has completed its first apartment and remains on track for delivery by Q2 2026.

The project has topped out across all four towers, with 100 per cent of the superstructure now finished. Construction teams have progressed to interior finishing and MEP installations.

Murad Saleh, CEO of AMWAJ Development, said: “Our consistent progress reflects the integrity and promise embedded in AMWAJ’s leadership. Starlight Park is a residential project that will defy expectations – a community built on trust, speed, and sustainability, and we’re proud to set a new benchmark for delivery in the UAE market.”

The developer is working with its sister company, Green Gardenia Landscaping, to create a nature-inspired living environment that combines eco-conscious design with modern convenience.

Starlight Park includes four buildings containing 172 freehold apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts.

Each unit includes premium finishes, built-in TV consoles, custom wall treatments in master bedrooms, and integrated cabinetry.

Italian-brand appliances are standard in every apartment, including an ELBA gas oven and hob, microwave, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, and washer/dryer. All units come with dedicated parking.

The development also features rooftop pools, fitness studios, rooftop cinemas, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, yoga and boxing studios, padel tennis courts, EV charging stations, and private lounges in each building.