Dubai real estate: PRYPCO Mint tokenises $2.5m of property in first month

Dubai tokenised real estate platform PRYPCO Mint surpassed AED9m ($2.45m) in property investments just one month after launch, marking a groundbreaking start in the fast-growing digital real estate sector.

Backed by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), PRYPCO Mint is the first platform in the world to tokenise a title deed in partnership with a government entity.

The platform offers fractional ownership of premium Dubai properties, lowering the barrier to entry for real estate investors and opening the market to a broader, global audience.

Since launching, the platform has attracted investors from more than 50 nationalities, all based in the UAE.

Properties listed on PRYPCO Mint are being fully funded in record time—with the average sale completing in just three minutes.

Recent examples include:

Sobha Creek Vistas Grande: Fully funded in 10 minutes by 213 investors from 38 nationalities, with an average investment of AED7,512 ($2,045)

Fully funded in three minutes by 258 investors from 47 nationalities, averaging AED 7,210 ($1,962) per investor

By enabling fractional property ownership, PRYPCO Mint is reshaping how people invest in real estate—making Dubai’s prime property market accessible to smaller investors.

Through a secure, compliant framework regulated by VARA and supported by DLD, the platform allows for transparent, real-time investments via blockchain technology.

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “PRYPCO Mint’s incredible momentum demonstrates how strongly the market is gravitating towards tokenized real estate. Investors today want flexibility, transparency, and the ability to participate in high-value property markets with lower entry barriers.

“We’re excited to see demand for tokenized properties growing every day, as more people recognise this as the future of real estate investment.”

With demand accelerating and government partnerships in place, PRYPCO Mint is poised to scale across new asset classes and potentially expand regionally. The company positions itself as a key player in Dubai’s push to integrate virtual assets and blockchain into real-world sectors.