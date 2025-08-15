MoHRE processes record 18m smart transactions as UAE pushes digital transformation

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) processed more than 18m smart transactions in the first half of 2025, underscoring its leadership in digital government services and its readiness for future labour market needs.

The milestone reflects growing demand for MoHRE’s AI-powered, smart digital platforms, which now offer more than 100 services via its website and mobile app.

These tools allow users to complete transactions instantly, reduce paperwork, and access secure, efficient, and reliable labour market services.

Smart transactions in UAE

MoHRE said its digital transformation aligns with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, and the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, all aimed at making the United Arab Emirates the world’s most prosperous and fastest-growing society.

The smart services are designed to anticipate customer needs, enhance labour market efficiency, and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and the new economy, the Ministry noted.

The Ministry’s platform integrates artificial intelligence at every stage of operations, supporting proactive service delivery, improving accuracy, and ensuring transactions are completed within set timeframes.

Customers benefit from high security standards, ease of use, and a system that meets the needs of both individuals and businesses.

These advancements also boost the country’s competitiveness, flexibility, and attractiveness to global talent, while reinforcing the country’s status as one of the best places to live, work, and invest.