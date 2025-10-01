Saudi Arabia enforces new Saudization and worker registration rules for tourism sector

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has approved new policies and rules for registering workers and localising activities in licensed tourism facilities across the Kingdom .

The measures are designed to expand employment opportunities for citizens, empower national cadres in the sector, and enhance service quality.

According to the ministry, the new policies outline the requirements and procedures for worker registration and Saudization in line with the issued decision.

Saudi tourism job rules

The rules apply to all economic activities licensed under the National Classification for Economic Activities.

Under the new framework, tourism facilities must register all employees with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development before work begins.

Contracts must be documented under the contracting, secondment, or seasonal work system through the Ajeer platform or other approved platforms.

Facilities with multiple licensed branches are required to register employees in the file linked to each branch’s tourism license within the ministry’s systems.

The policies stipulate a ban on assigning or outsourcing professions subject to Saudization decisions to entities or workers outside the Kingdom.

Outsourcing is only permitted to establishments licensed by the Ministry of Tourism or the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and only to assign Saudi workers.

Additionally, all tourism and hospitality facilities are required to have a Saudi receptionist present during working hours.

The Ministry of Tourism emphasised the importance of full compliance, warning that violations will be monitored in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The move reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to expand employment opportunities for citizens while strengthening the regulatory framework for its growing tourism sector.