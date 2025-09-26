Saudi Arabia uncovers earliest human settlements dating back 11,000 years

Saudi Arabia has announced landmark archaeological discoveries that reveal some of the earliest known human settlements on the Arabian Peninsula, dating back as far as 11,000 years.

The findings reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to advancing archaeological research and sharing discoveries that expand global understanding of human history.

Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Heritage Commission Board of Directors, confirmed the documentation of the oldest known settlement at the Masyoun site, northwest of Tabuk.

Saudi archaeological discoveries

Excavations led by the Heritage Commission, in partnership with Japan’s Kanazawa University and in collaboration with NEOM, show that the settlement dates to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic period, between 11,000 and 10,300 years ago.

The site was first recorded in the National Antiquities Register in 1978, but renewed fieldwork since December 2022 established its importance as the earliest known settlement on the Arabian Peninsula.

Four excavation seasons concluded in May 2024 uncovered semi-circular stone structures used as residences, storage areas, passageways, and fire pits.

Stone tools such as arrowheads, knives, and grinding stones were found, alongside decorative items made from amazonite, quartz, and shells, highlighting subsistence activities and craftsmanship.

Meanwhile, another major discovery was made at Umm Jirsan cave, north of Madinah. The Heritage Commission, working with King Saud University, the Saudi Geological Survey, and Germany’s Max Planck Institute, revealed evidence of human habitation dating back between 7,000 and 10,000 years.

Umm Jirsan is the longest known lava tube in the Arabian Peninsula, stretching 1,350m with a height of 12m and a width of about 45m.

Research identified traces of habitation from the Neolithic period, including animal bones dating to 4,100 BC, human skulls estimated at around 6,000 BC, stone tools, organic remains, and rock art depicting herding and hunting.

Both discoveries demonstrate the deep historical roots of settlement in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

They also underscore the Heritage Commission’s mission to expand knowledge of ancient communities in line with Vision 2030, while positioning Saudi Arabia as a hub for cultural and archaeological research.