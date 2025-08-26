By Staff Writer

UAE announces private sector holiday, 3-day weekend

The UAE has announced holidays for  the public and private sectors next week

The UAE has announced a private sector holiday to park the occasion of Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) birthday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Friday, September 5, 2025 is a paid public holiday for private sector employees.

The MoHRE extended its warm congratulations and best wishes to the country’s leadership, citizens, and residents.

UAE holiday on September 5

The news follows the announcement of a public sector holiday on the same day.

The public sector announcement was made by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) on Tuesday.

With Saturday and Sunday being a typical weekend for many in the country it  means a three-day weekend from Friday September 5 to Sunday September 7.

The confirmation of the date follows the sighting of the crescent of Rabi Al-Awwal and the start of the third month in the Islamic Hijri calendar.

