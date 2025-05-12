UAE climbs human development rankings; life expectancy and education impress

The UAE has maintained its leading position among countries with “very high human development” climbing 11 spots globally in the 2025 Human Development Index (HDI) report issued by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), compared to its 2021–2022 ranking.

The UAE ranked 15th globally out of 193 countries covered by the report, outperforming nations including Canada, the United States, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

It remains the only Arab country in the top 20 — a distinction reflecting its commitment to a comprehensive development vision that prioritises human wellbeing.

Human development in the UAE

The country’s approach integrates healthcare, education, and quality of life, positioning it as a global model for sustainability and human capital development.

The 2025 Human Development Report “A matter of choice: people and possibilities in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI)”, gave the UAE an HDI score of 0.94.

According to the four main indicators:

Life expectancy at birth in the UAE reached 82.9 years, aligned with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 on “Good Health and Well-being”

Expected years of schooling stood at 15.6

Average years of schooling at 13, supporting SGD 4 on quality education.

Gross national income per capita reached $71,142, contributing to SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth

Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said the UAE’s leading position reflects its sustained investment in a world-class healthcare system that promotes innovation and ensures high-quality services, aligned with the country’s long-term vision for a healthy and sustainable future.

Sara bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, stressed that education has always been central to the UAE’s development strategy.

She highlighted the adoption of adaptive, forward-looking education policies designed to prepare future generations for competitiveness and innovation, particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence.

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, noted that the UAE’s human-centric development model leverages healthcare, education, and innovation as pillars for a prosperous and inclusive future.

She said the country’s rise in the HDI rankings demonstrates proactive and future-ready policymaking that prioritizes human wellbeing alongside economic growth.

The report underscored the growing impact of AI on human development, warning of widening gaps between high- and low-development countries and calling for flexible, human-focused strategies in healthcare, education, and living standards.

It emphasised that human capital remains key in the digital age.

The UAE also ranked third globally in net migration of AI-skilled professionals in 2023, based on LinkedIn data — underscoring its appeal as a global hub for AI talent.

The report noted that high-income countries like the UAE are net beneficiaries of specialised talent, while lower-income nations face losses.

It called for a cooperative digital economy where humans and AI work in tandem, with a focus on empowering people through knowledge and technology for inclusive and sustainable growth.