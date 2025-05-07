UAE Eid Al Adha 2025: How to get 9 days off with just 3 of annual leave

UAE workers looking forward to the Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays can maximise time off by strategically using vacation days to maximise free time next month.

The UAE has already announced dates for the Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day holidays in 2025, with a total of four days of for the public and private sector.

UAE legislation declared that Arafat day will be on the ninth day of Dhul Hijja and will be a one-day holiday. This will be immediately followed by Eid Al Adha, which will be from Dhul Hijja 10 to 12 in the Islamic calendar.

UAE Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday guide

Islamic holidays are based on the Hijri calendar and are based on the moon cycle and lunar sightings, so the official corresponding dates will only be announced closer to the actual time.

However, using current forecasts and clever holiday booking UAE workers can extend the time off with just a few days of annual leave.

Based on current forecasts Arafat Day is predicted to land on Thursday, June 5. This will mean Eid Al Adha 2025 in the UAE is likely to begin on Friday, June 6 and last until Sunday, June 8.

With Saturday-Sunday being a typical weekend in the United Arab Emirates, it would mean a four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha 2025 running from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8.

With three days of annual leave booked at the right time, this could covert into a nine-day holiday for UAE workers.

For employees who work a typical Monday to Friday week in the UAE, booking Monday, June 2 until Wednesday, June 4 gives the best chance of an extended holiday.

This would mean a nine-day break when factoring in two weekends and the expected Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday as employees would be out of office from Saturday, May 31 until a return after Eid Al Adha on Monday, June 9.

Commonly known as the Feast of Sacrifice, this period is one of the holiest in the Islamic calendar. Special prayers, feasts and charity acts are observed.

The UAE Cabinet said public holidays “cannot be transferred to another day in the event it coincides with another public holiday or falls on the weekend”.