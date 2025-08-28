UAE helps lead $2.9bn global anti-drug operation seizing 822 tons of narcotics and arresting 12,564 suspects

The UAE has participated in a major international anti-drug operation coordinated by the International Security Alliance (ISA), which led to the seizure of more than 822 tons of narcotics valued at $2.9bn and the arrest of 12,564 suspects worldwide.

The two-month operation, conducted across air, sea, and land, was the second of its kind organised by the ISA.

It involved 25 countries and multiple international police organisations, highlighting the growing strength of cross-border security collaboration.

UAE war on drugs

Member states of the International Security Alliance taking part included:

UAE

Bahrain

Spain

Morocco

France

Netherlands

Slovakia

Italy

From the American Police Organisation (Ameripol), participants included:

Colombia

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Ecuador

Paraguay

El Salvador

Guatemala

Panama

Venezuela

Peru

The European Union Organisation for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) was represented by Croatia and Belgium, alongside contributions from the Maldives, Jordan, and Nepal.

Officials stated that the intensive cooperation contributed to detecting new criminal networks, sharing expertise on smuggling methods, and enhancing bilateral relations between specialised experts.

It also strengthened field coordination, raised levels of joint preparedness, and developed proactive mechanisms to combat illicit drug flows.

Established in 2017 by France and the UAE, the ISA provides a framework to address common security challenges.

Its focus includes combating transnational organised crime, combining high-level strategic coordination with operational field participation. The alliance also plays a role in consolidating the UAE’s global position in shaping international security policy and building long-term strategic partnerships.