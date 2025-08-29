UAE weather: Rain and fog forecast this weekend

The UAE could see rain and fog this weekend in the coming days, according to weather forecasts.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shared a forecast for the UAE until Monday, September 1 in the UAE.
As well as imminent rains there is likely to befog and mist formation in parts of the country over the weekend and into next week.
UAE weather forecast
- Friday, August 29: Fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward and southward, associated with rainfall. Humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with the clouds, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
- Saturday, August 30: Fair to partly cloudy, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward, might be associated with rainfall. Humid by night and Sunday morning over some western coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
- Sunday, August 31: Fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times southward. Humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, with a speed of 10–20kmph reaching 30kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
- Monday, September 1: Fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times eastward and southward. Humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation. Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10–25kmph reaching 40kmph. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea
