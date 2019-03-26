Dubai's Landmark Group reveals solar power expansion plan

The company has installed one of the largest single rooftop solar system at its warehouse located in Dubai South, through Siraj Power.

Homegrown retail and hospitality conglomerate says will install new solar energy systems to power Dubai warehouses

Dubai’s homegrown retail and hospitality conglomerate, Landmark Group, has revealed ambitious plans to expand the use of solar systems to power its warehousing facilities.

The company has installed one of the largest single rooftop solar system at its warehouse located in Dubai South, through Siraj Power.

The 2.14 MWp single rooftop solar system is estimated to generate over 3.4 million kwh of energy annually, capable of generating approximately 50 percent of the current annual energy consumption of Dubai South warehousing facility.

The company also announced plans to increase the total plant capacity of Dubai South to 4 MWp and also install an 8 MWp in Omega DC warehouse in Jafza south in future. These projects will be the source of a total of 12 MWp clean, green and reliable energy.

Mihin Shah, Landmark Group’s chief supply chain officer, said: “Sustainability is an integral part of our group’s mission. Apart from considerably reducing carbon footprint, such a solar energy system is ideal for a city like Dubai as it helps in maximising the use of natural energy to bring about energy efficiency and reduced operational costs.”

The newly installed system consists of high efficiency solar panels mounted on rails on the rooftop, which are connected to grid interactive string inverters which enable surplus energy to be transferred to DEWA.