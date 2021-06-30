UAE and Oman to host ICC T20 World Cup after Covid-enforced switch from India

This year’s ICC T20 World Cup will be played out in the UAE and Oman after the tournament was switched from original host country India, due to concerns over the waves of Covid-19 sweeping across the nation.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the BCCI will remain hosts of the event, which will be held in four venues – Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground – from October 17 to November 14.

It will be the first Men’s T20 World Cup played since 2016, when West Indies beat England in the final in India.

The eight teams competing in the preliminary stage are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea, before the play-off stage and the final in November.

Acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said: “While we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment.”

Earlier this year the UAE was selected as the destination to conclude the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), while the final few matches of the Pakistan Super League were also played out in the UAE.

BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, said: “The BCCI made every effort to stage the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and provide its passionate fans with a reason to cheer after a long period of gloom. However, the prevailing pandemic situation in the country meant that the health and safety of everyone concerned was fraught with risk should a tournament of this stature is held across the country.”