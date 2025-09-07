Saudi Arabia warns businesses: file August withholding tax by September 10 or face fines

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has called on businesses in Saudi Arabia subject to withholding tax to submit their August filings by September 10, 2025, via its official website to avoid penalties.

ZATCA confirmed that any delay in submission will result in a fine of 1 per cent on the unpaid tax for every 30 days of delay beyond the due date.

Saudi tax deadlines

For inquiries, taxpayers can contact ZATCA through multiple channels, including:

Withholding tax is levied on all payments made from sources within the Kingdom to non-resident entities that do not have a permanent establishment in Saudi Arabia, in line with the rates set out in Article 68 of the Income Tax Law and Article 63 of its Implementing Regulations.

ZATCA reiterated the importance of timely filing to ensure compliance and avoid unnecessary penalties.