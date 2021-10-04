Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways launches drive to recruit 1,000 cabin crew

Etihad Airways has launched a major recruitment drive with plans to onboard 1,000 cabin crew members as the Abu Dhabi-based carrier continues its recovery from Covid-19.

International recruitment days have been scheduled in 10 different cities across the UAE, Middle East and Europe, including Egypt, Lebanon, Russia, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

Captain Jihad Matta, head of crew performance and support, Etihad Airways, said: “I am pleased to say Etihad is in a position to be able to start hiring cabin crew again. The last 18 months have been incredibly difficult, however there is much to be positive about as travel restrictions ease and we ramp up operations to meet growing demand. A critical part of this is rebuilding our cabin crew team.”

Etihad Airways recorded a core operating loss of $0.4 billion for H1 2021 (half the loss of $0.8bn in H1 2020).

According to a statement from the company, employees laid off as a result of the pandemic “are welcome to apply through the airline’s alumni programme”, which is currently advertising the positions available.

“We hope to attract diverse, talented men and women globally, to inspire and help them kick-start a tremendous career opportunity and life experience in the UAE,” added Matta.

In September, Dubai-based Emirates Airline announced a worldwide campaign to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its hub over the next six months.