Aster to organise mega show on fitness and wellness at India’s expo pavilion

GCC-based Indian healthcare major Aster DM Healthcare is gearing up to offer a special treat for visitors to the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai by conducting a month-long series of activities related to fitness and wellness, a top group executive said.

Alongside the expo, Aster is also preparing to show off its expertise and various offerings in wellness at the forthcoming Dubai Fitness Challenge.

“We are planning to organise a mega show on fitness and wellness for the ‘health and wellness’ week, commencing in January at the expo, and are currently in the process of giving the final shape to the month-long activities,” Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, told Arabian Business.

“We will also be conducting a series of health awareness sessions by prominent experts,” the official added.

Aster DM Healthcare is a corporate partner of the India pavilion at Expo 2020 and will be operating a medical booth for the entire six-month period of the event, which is set to run until March 31, 2022.

Dr Moopen said Expo 2020 is expected to be a game changer for the UAE and neighbouring countries as it brings the world together on a single platform and provides the confidence to move beyond the shackles of the pandemic.

The expo will also open doors for start-ups, and public and private sector enterprises to showcase their products and services to a global audience, he added.

“We expect this to be a great opportunity for the common man to see the newest and best techniques and procedures on fitness and wellness, as also the state-of-the-art technologies we offer in all other areas of healthcare.

“With Aster’s large presence in India and the GCC, we are eagerly looking to utilise the opportunity through our presence at the Expo 2020 venue as well as all parts of Dubai, providing medical care and products to the visitors and residents,” Dr Moopen said.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Senior Aster executives said the group will also be showcasing its global presence and range of integrated offerings at the Expo.

Aster has set up its clinic and pharmacy at the Expo village, besides launching a round-the-clock ‘on call’ service for doctors at various hotels in the city.

Besides Aster, LuLu International and Malabar Gold and Diamonds are among the other Middle East-based Indian business groups participating at the India pavilion at the expo.

India, which is showcasing the country’s march to becoming a $5 trillion economy in the post-Covid world, aims to use the event as a major platform to project it as a best destination for investments

One of the largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, the four-storey Indian pavilion features an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels, depicting the theme of ‘India on the move’.