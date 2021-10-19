PC giant Dynabook looks to expand in MENA ‘as quickly as possible’

Personal computer company Dynabook is looking to expand into the Middle East and North Africa “as quickly as possible”, the company’s Europe president Damian Jaume told Arabian Business.

Originally known as Toshiba, the company was renamed Dynabook in October 2018 when Sharp Corporation obtained 80.1 percent of Toshiba’s computer business.

“The first two years [Dynabook] focused on Western Europe, and now we need to grow further, and we’re looking at the Middle East, Russia, and Africa,” Jaume said.

Under Toshiba the company primarily focused on the consumer business and largely existed in the Middle East. But now, Dynabook is switching strategies, looking to re-enter the MENA market and is 100 percent B2B.

Dynabook Europe GmbH has signed an agreement with Lebanon-founded PC DealNet, giving distribution rights of its B2B mobile computing products and services across the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan.

Speaking at the Gitex conference in the UAE’s financial hub, Jaume said: “Obviously Dubai is kind of the key to the whole region. It’s very important we have someone here.”

Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe GmbH.

The company is currently on the lookout for partners, which Jaume said are integral to doing business in the region. Beyond the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are key markets. Where Toshiba has a legacy relationship in Egypt, the company is actively seeking to break into the kingdom.

Dynabook has appointed Alexander Malienko as business unit director for the Middle East and Africa region.

“We have a long and successful track record with PC DealNet in the region through our Toshiba business historically, and have been in discussions since the transition to Dynabook to renew our partnership and take Dynabook to the next level in some of our key markets,” Malienko said on the new link with PC Dealnet.