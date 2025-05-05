Sharjah announces new leave policy

Sharjah has introduced a new category of leave for women in the emirate.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a new leave policy in the government called “Care Leave”.

This leave is granted to female employees who give birth to a sick child or a child with disabilities requiring a constant companion.

Sharjah leave

The leave will commence after the end of maternity leave and may be extended with the approval of the relevant authority.

This was announced by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, during a phone call on the “Direct Line” programme broadcast on radio and television, with Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.