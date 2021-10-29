ADNEC reveals major expansion plans for Abu Dhabi, London events hubs

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has announced the launch of its plan for expanding the facilities and infrastructure of the group’s centres in Abu Dhabi and London.

The company said its expansion plans will boost its competitiveness and ability to attract and hold major international events for all sectors.

The development operations at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre include building the largest exhibition hall in the Middle East and North Africa region and boast an overall area of 10,000 square metres, it said in a statement.

This will be located at the marina across from the centre, and will be the first of its kind in the region to be located on a waterfront.

The new development will add areas for outdoor activities, thereby raising the total outdoor space for exhibitions at this area by 70 percent, the statement added.

Expansion will increase the overall interior space for exhibitions by 12 percent, increasing the overall area of Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre by 7 percent to over 151,000 square metres.

Development work will also take place for the ExCeL London centre in the UK which is owned fully by ADNEC. This involves adding 25,000 square metres of space for exhibitions, establishing new halls for meeting and conferences, and adding several services facilities across three floors, which will increase the centre’s overall space by 25 percent.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and group CEO at ADNEC, said: “The new expansion of the group’s assets in Abu Dhabi and London affirms the increasing importance of the business and leisure tourism sectors. These industries are key in advancing the next stage for both countries’ economies, as they help diversify sources of income and strengthen the main sustainable contributors to it.”

He added: “We have moved on from the exceptional circumstances that have affected the world by providing an advanced infrastructure with the necessary flexibility to welcome people from across the globe once more to our centres in a safe and reliable business environment.”

According to ADNEC, the expansion plans will not impact operations and the hosting of events.

Work on the waterfront will begin at the end of October and is expected to last for 12 months with the new hall opening scheduled for October.

Work on the expansion of ExCeL London will begin early next year and will conclude in early 2024.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre has gone through several stages of development since 2005 when the new centre was built and exhibition halls 1 to 7 were built.