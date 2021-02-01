Kuwait’s Agility invests $35m in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital

Kuwait-based logistics giant Agility has invested $35 million in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital, a blank-check company that will target businesses offering sustainable solutions in clean energy, healthcare, financial technology, industrials, mobility and emerging technology.

Queen’s Gambit’s all-female management team, led by CEO Victoria Grace, a New York-based venture capitalist and founding partner of Colle Capital, “has the potential to tap into a differentiated network,” said Tarek Sultan, vice-chairman of Agility.

He added: “This is a chance to take a more inclusive view of opportunities in the market, and drive value in the process.”

Agility has a long-standing partnership with Colle Capital, having invested in multiple companies together. “Agility brings unique capabilities to the table, including our emerging market leadership, roster of 60,000 business customers, strategic partnerships, and experience of our Ventures team,” said Sultan.

Agility was recently added to the FTSE4Good Index Series, a resource used by investors to identify companies around the world with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.