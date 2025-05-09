UAE Eid holiday plan; Oman job rules; Disney headed to Abu Dhabi; Dubai real estate investment records – 10 things you missed this week

News in the UAE this week has seen subjects including tax for real estate investors, AI in schools, a major theme park announcement, the launch of new business licence categories and more.

There is also the chance to start planning Eid Al Adha holidays, Omanisation updates, Dubai real estate analysis and a major change for the Dubai Metro.

Catch up on the biggest stories this week, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

UAE Eid Al Adha 2025: How to get 9 days off with just 3 of annual leave

UAE workers looking forward to the Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays can maximise time off by strategically using vacation days to maximise free time next month.

The UAE has already announced dates for the Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day holidays in 2025, with a total of four days of for the public and private sector. UAE legislation declared that Arafat day will be on the ninth day of Dhul Hijja and will be a one-day holiday. This will be immediately followed by Eid Al Adha, which will be from Dhul Hijja 10 to 12 in the Islamic calendar.

However, using current forecasts and clever holiday booking UAE workers can extend the time off with just a few days of annual leave.

Oman announces major new employment rules

Oman is introducing new employment rules as it looks to increase the number of citizens working in the private sector.

As part of an Omanisation drive, firms that have operated for one year without hiring Omanis must submit an employment plan within one month of notification.

In a bid to ensure a balance between business sustainability and job localisation, the Ministry of Labour has announced a set of integrated regulations and incentives to enforce a decision requiring firms and companies that have completed one year since establishment to employ at least one Omani citizen.

Dubai’s UAE Exchange Metro Station to be renamed as Life Pharmacy Metro Station

Dubai Metro station renamed

A key Dubai Metro station will be renamed as part of a 10-year agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The RTA has granted Life Pharmacy the naming rights to the UAE Exchange Metro Station, which will henceforth be known as Life Pharmacy Metro Station, under a 10-year agreement.

The agreement was signed between Life Pharmacy Group and Hypermedia, with Mada Media attending in its capacity as the authorised concessionaire appointed by RTA under a concession agreement between Mada Media and RTA.

Sharjah announces new leave policy

Sharjah has introduced a new category of leave for women in the emirate.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a new leave policy in the government called “Care Leave”.

This leave is granted to female employees who give birth to a sick child or a child with disabilities requiring a constant companion. The leave will commence after the end of maternity leave and may be extended with the approval of the relevant authority.

DMCC introduces Special Purpose Vehicle and Holding Company licenses in Dubai

Dubai free zone announces 2 new business categories

A Dubai free zone has launched two new business category licences as it looks to boost options for companies in the city.

DMCC has introduced two new licensing categories to offer businesses greater flexibility in structuring investments, managing assets, and overseeing regional operations.

As part of DMCC’s drive to address evolving business requirements, the new licenses eliminate the requirement for physical office leases and operational infrastructure, providing an agile and cost-effective solution for companies seeking efficient corporate structures in one of the world’s most dynamic business hubs.

Abu Dhabi will host a new Disney Theme Park resort on Yas Island

Disney announces Abu Dhabi theme park

Disney has announced it will build a theme park in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed the announcement of the Disney Theme Park Resort project on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, following a strategic partnership agreement between The Walt Disney Company and Miral.

Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, reached an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to develop the new Disney Theme Park Resort on Yas Island waterfront, one of the world’s premier entertainment destinations.

Image: Canva

UAE clarifies tax rules for real estate investors

The UAE has issued clarification over rules for tax rules for real estate investors in the country.

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has issued a public clarification regarding Corporate Tax on the tax treatment of investors in a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) who are exempt from Corporate Tax as a Qualified Fund.

The general clarification offers a detailed explanation of:

The income of legal persons invested in REITs that are subject to corporation tax

The relevant tax period in which these investors will be subject to tax

The compliance obligations of the REIT and investors

UAE banks are now playing a pivotal role in fuelling momentum in the property market by offering mortgage rates that undercut the central bank’s benchmark rate. Image: Shutterstock

UAE banks fuel real estate demand surge with lower mortgage rates, extended financing facilities

Banks in the UAE are emerging as the new drivers of demand surge in the property market in the country, luring international and domestic investors with mortgage rates below the UAE Central Bank denominated rates, despite fading expectations of cuts in interest rates any time soon, market players said.

Some of the banks are now offering mortgages at below 4 per cent as against the three-month Emirates Interbank Offered Rate (EIBOR) of 4.2 – 4.3 per cent, they said.

This, along with the strengthening of currencies like the British pound and euro against the dirham in the wake of the weakening of the US dollar, is triggering a major demand spike for residential real estate, as properties in Dubai have effectively become more affordable for international buyers.

UAE adds AI to school curriculum

The UAE will make AI a mandatory subject in public schools starting in the next academic year.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) as an official subject in the public-school curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 12, starting from the 2025-2026 academic year.

The move will equip students with the essential knowledge and skills required to understand AI concepts and apply them in everyday life, as part of the UAE’s focus on empowering youth to adapt to evolving global trends and drive innovation.

Dubai real estate sales soar to $17bn in April; top-performing areas revealed

Dubai’s real estate market set a new monthly sales record of AED62.4bn ($17bn) in April, a 95.3 per cent increase in value on the same month last year, according to a market update issued by fäm Properties.

The report reveals that last month’s total of 17,979 transactions also represented a 55.4 per cent increase over April 2024, making it the third best-selling month on record in terms of volume.

It underlines the buoyant nature of the Dubai property sector, with April eclipsing the previous monthly sales peak of AED61.1bn ($16.6bn) in October last year, following on from the second highest ever quarterly total of AED142.7bn ($38.9bn) in Q1 2025.