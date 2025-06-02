Saudi Arabia tax fine waiver to end this month

Saudi Arabia has given taxpayers until the end of this month to make use of a waiver on tax fines.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has called on all taxpayers subject to tax regulations to take advantage of the cancellation of fines and exemption from financial penalties initiative, which ends on June 30, 2025.

ZATCA clarified that the initiative includes exemptions from fines related to late registration across all tax systems, late payments, and the late filing of returns.

Saudi tax fine waiver

It also covers fines for correcting value-added tax (VAT) returns, violations identified during field inspections related to electronic invoicing, and other general provisions under the VAT system.

To benefit from the initiative, ZATCA states taxpayers must be registered in the tax system, submit all required returns, and pay the full principal amount of the tax due.

Taxpayers may also request to pay the due tax in instalments, provided the request is submitted during the initiative’s validity period and all instalments are paid on time according to a payment plan approved by the authority.

The initiative does not cover fines related to tax evasion or fines paid before the effective date of the initiative.

ZATCA encourages taxpayers to consult the simplified guide available on its official website, which offers a detailed explanation of the initiative, including the types of fines covered, exemption conditions, instalment payment steps, and examples of applicable field violations.

The authority urges all eligible taxpayers in Saudi Arabia to take advantage of the initiative before its deadline at the end of June and to reach out with inquiries via: