by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inBanking & FinanceLatest NewsUAE

UAE reports 94% surge in bank account ownership

New independent survey data from YouGov and Daleel highlights growing financial inclusion, but also reveals gaps in consumer confidence and engagement

by Staff Writer
Rising Bank Account Ownership in the UAE
Emirati nationals were found to be the most proactive in reviewing their financial products, with 80 per cent checking them annually. Image: Shutterstock