Lagoon move leads to investor demand surge in Dubai project, says Azizi

The addition of a huge crystal lagoon to Azizi Developments’ flagship Dubai real estate project has led to a surge in demand for units, the developer has said.

The company has announced the release of its last retail and commercial units across phases one and two of Riviera, its new French Mediterranean-inspired destination following the market’s rapid absorption of its existing inventory.

It said this move comes in light of a substantial surge in demand for units facing the newly announced lagoon, which will allow residents to swim in crystal blue, filtered and desalinated waters.Following the surprise announcement of the lagoon in June, Azizi said it has sold out its existing released inventory of lagoon-facing units within just days.

The gigantic lagoon, which is akin to a massive swimming pool that is over 2.7km in length, will stretch across the entirety of the Riviera development in MBR City, and has become a major selling point to investors, according to Mohamed Ragheb Hussein, chief development officer at Azizi Developments.

He said: “Adding the lagoon to this already outstanding master planned community enriches the lives of Riviera residents immeasurably. This, needless to say, is very well reflected in the number of inquiries we are receiving for – and sales volumes of – units that are adjacent to it. Not only our residential units are flying off the shelves, but also our retail units, which, evidently, now hold a much higher potential for investors.”

Beyond Riviera, Azizi said it is also expanding its retail offerings in other projects, such as in Creek Views I, which is situated in Dubai Healthcare City.

Riviera is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion and features three districts – an extensive retail boulevard, the lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins a vast, lush-green social space.