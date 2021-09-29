Etihad Rail completes 139km rail package linking UAE, Saudi Arabia

Construction of a 139km stretch of the UAE’s national railway project which extends to the border with Saudi Arabia has been completed, it has been announced.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of Etihad Rail made the announcement at a virtual meeting of the board of directors.

He said Package A of Stage Two, which extends over 139km and its connection through Al Ghuwaifat on the border of Saudi Arabia with Stage One, which extends for 264km from Habshan to Al Ruwais were completed.

This significant step brings the company closer to completing the UAE National Railway network on schedule, a statement said.

Sheikh Theyab (pictured below) said the work had been completed two months ahead of schedule, adding that at a time when many sectors were subject to a slowdown due to the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, Etihad Rail has continued to forge ahead.

He said Etihad Rail will connect vital areas in the seven emirates via a track extending over 1200km to enhance the UAE’s social and economic development.

Throughout 2021, Etihad Rail was successful in reserving 40 percent of the network’s annual transport capacity, which by the completion of Stage Two will amount to 60 million tons of goods per year.

The company said it will continue to establish further commercial partnerships and strategic agreements as more of the rail network is completed.

Etihad Rail was established in June 2009 with the mandate to manage the development, construction and operation of the UAE’s national freight and passenger railway network.

Stage One is fully operational and was delivered on schedule and within budget. The route spans 264km, transporting granulated sulphur from sources at Shah and Habshan to the export point at Ruwais.

Stage Two links the UAE and Saudi Arabia from Fujairah Port to Ghuweifat through Mussafah, Khalifa Port and Jebel Ali Port.