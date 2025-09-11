Dubai to host Big 5 Global 2025 as $7tn construction projects drive record demand

Big 5 Global , the largest and most influential construction and urban development event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), will return to Dubai World Trade Centre for its 46th edition from November, 24–27.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Municipality and the Department of Municipalities and Transport Abu Dhabi, the event will unite more than 2,800 exhibitors and over 85,000 professionals from across the global construction and urban development value chain.

The scale of opportunity is significant. The Middle East and Africa account for $7tn in pre-construction projects, powered by national visions and large-scale urban development programmes.

Big 5 in Dubai 2025

The region has established itself as one of the most opportunity-rich markets worldwide, further reinforced by the “We the UAE 2031” vision and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which are injecting both scale and urgency into the sector’s momentum.

Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, Construction at dmg events, said: “The global construction sector is at a tipping point. The scale of urban development underway in the MEASA region is historic, but the pressure to deliver is just as significant.

“In this context of rapid development and expanding opportunity, Big 5 Global provides direct access to active projects, key stakeholders and current industry insights, enabling the construction and urban development sector to navigate complexity with clarity.”

The 2025 edition of Big 5 Global will feature nine specialised events, each reflecting major shifts in the construction sector.

Companies and brands will also be showcased across more than 20 country pavilions, including Germany, Italy, China, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and the UK, reinforcing the international scale of the exhibition.