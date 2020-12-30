Abu Dhabi to keep students away from schools for start of new term

Abu Dhabi has approved a plan for all students to stay away from schools for the first two weeks of the new school term amid ongoing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

However, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), has said that privat schools in the emirate will be open “as usual” from next week. It added: “As with the first term of this academic year, parents continue to have the choice of face-to-face or distance learning for their children.”

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, has backed remote learning for two weeks starting on January 3 for all students at both public and private schools in the emirate.

The decision was made to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and school staff, state news agency WAM reported.

The move comes as the UAE said it has registered a “limited” number of cases of the new Covid-19 strain and reported 1,506 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, among the highest daily infections since the start of the outbreak.

The country has one of the highest testing rates relative to population.

It also comes just days after the emirate reopened to international travellers.

Regarding the remote learning, the committee also confirmed that all students, teachers and school staff returning to the UAE from international travel through any of the country’s airports or ports must adhere to quarantine measures implemented in Abu Dhabi emirate.

It also stressed the importance of parents, students, and academic and administration staff adhering to all preventive and precautionary measures to protect their health and maintain public safety.