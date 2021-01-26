iCademy Middle East reveals 200% surge in enrolments amid remote learning boom

Dubai-based iCademy Middle East has revealed a 200 percent surge in enrolment numbers as a result of the continuing coronavirus crisis, with increasing numbers of students joining from across the GCC.

According to the school, which is the only KHDA-approved online school, the increase comes as a response to the substantial rise in Covid-19 cases that have caused students and parents to opt for online learning.

In particular, the school has witnessed an increase from students in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar. In the UAE alone, 30 percent of new enrolments have come from Abu Dhabi.

“The government’s decision to continue distance learning for pupils is a precautionary measure to limit the spread of Covid-19 and protect the health and safety of its residents. This has led to a substantial increase in our enrolments, which is a clear evidence that the virtual school model is appealing to new families at a moment of upheaval and uncertainty.

“Parents are looking for stability and opting for an online school that has been supporting this type of learning for several years provides them with assurance at affordable price. Parents are wanting a program they know is consistent and has structure and going to provide for their child’s needs at this time,” said Cody Claver, general manager of iCademy Middle East.

ICademy ME has been operating in the region since 2008 and offers high school diplomas through the American curriculum.

Earlier in January, education authorities in Abu Dhabi announced that schools would remain closed in the emirate until February as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said e-learning will continue for all academic levels for a further three weeks from January 17.